SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill introduced by Illinois lawmakers would prohibit a carnival from “offering, awarding, or giving away any live animal in a game, contest, or tournament involving skills or chance.”
Senate Bill 2472 was introduced by Illinois State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton of Oak Brook Terrace. An agriculture committee has been assigned to review the bill. The bill is also known as the Human Care of Animals Act.
The bill said that in lieu of an animal the carnival operator can offer a coupon or voucher to a pet store.
The bill would also prohibit the sale, barter or giveaway of animals, such as rabbits and baby chicks, whose fur or hair has been dyed.
