SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A state law maker wants to raise the speed limits on some Illinois highways. However, the measure was sent off for review to a sub-committee that has no members.
According to SB 2565, Sen. Jim Oberweis wants to change the maximum speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph on any interstate highway outside an urban area. Another bill, SB 2564, hopes to change the speed from 55 to 60 in urban districts.
In 2013, former Gov. Pat Quinn singed legislation to raise the speed limits on rural interstates to 70 mph.
Opponents still say that higher speed will lead to an increase in fatalities and make it harder for large trucks to stop and avoid a collision.
The bill is in the Senate Transportation Subcommittee on Special Issues. At this time there are no members in the committee.
It’s not clear if there will be a hearing later on.