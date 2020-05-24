SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State legislature wrapped up Sunday as lawmakers approved a new state budget.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the Illinois Senate passed the state budget 37-19. The House approved the measure Saturday evening 68-44.
Law makers put together a budge for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The $42.8 billion spending plan is nearly 7% higher than the current budget. WTAX reported, the budget also relies on an assumed $5 billion borrowed from the Federal Reserve's Municipal Liquidity Facility program. That program allows the central bank to purchase certain short-term debt from states to help them make up for the loss revenue they've seen since the pandemic forced them to close large parts of the economy.
"Your refusal to give this governor real oversight," railed State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst), "is what has now created a state budget that is billions in the hole, because the private sector is not working on his order."
House Majority Leader Greg Harris (D-Chicago), that chamber's chief "budgeteer," responded, "This may not be the world's best budget, but at least we have a budget. And to be lectured by some people who for two years let another governor run this state with zero budget and running up a $17 billion backlog of bills is an interesting experience."
The legislation will head to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk who said in a statement Sunday morning, ""The budget the General Assembly has sent to my desk today recognizes that massive economic disruption leads to difficult decisions," said Gov. Pritzker. "This budget begins to address the financial upheaval we are facing, but more hard choices about how to spend and save these dollars wisely remain to be made.
"My administration will implement the spending framework offered to us by the General Assembly and find the necessary savings to meet the moment in front of us. Our work is not yet finished.
"I will continue to advocate for a national program to support state and local governments to make up the difference in the revenues that fund the supports our families need during this difficult time, fund our children's schools and public hospitals, and pay for the salaries of our teachers and first responders."
The House and Senate are adjourned until the fall veto session, which begins in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.