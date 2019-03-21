SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Lawmakers are pushing for a Coal Ash Task Force to deal with toxic coal ash at power plants and coal mines around the state.
State Representative Mike Marron, (R) Fithian, is the sponsor of the resolution creating the task force (HJR 47). State Representatives Avery Bourne, (R) Raymond and Rep. Tim Butler, (R) Springfield are cosponsors.
The resolution would establish a task force made up of two Senators, two Representatives, an IEPA representative, a representative from each of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, environmental groups and the business community.
Rep. Marron says he grew up near the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River in east central Illinois. Coal ash from a now closed power plant is seeping into the Middle Fork endangering the water quality, marine and wildlife.
Rep. Bourne says her district must deal with coal ash at power plants and closed coal mines.