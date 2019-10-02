Sullivan, Ill (WAND) – Two central Illinois GOP lawmakers are calling on the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to determine if safety can be improved at a deadly intersection.
On Friday, a school bus and SUV crashed at the intersection on Illinois 32 just outside of Sullivan. A five- year old student on the bus and the adult driver of the SUV, a teacher, were killed. It turns out the intersection has been the target of local complaints dating back nearly a decade.
“We’ve been in contact with IDOT for years about this intersection, years,” State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet told WAND News I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “Two years ago you had the other bus accident. In 2010 you had a death.”
The other bus accident Rose was referring to was in 2017. A drunk driver crashed into a school bus at the intersection and the bus rolled over. There were no fatalities in that wreck.
“At the time they said there was nothing more to be done,” said Rep. Brad Halbrook, (R) Shelbyville who was at the intersection Wednesday morning. Halbrook had expressed to IDOT in the past that he wanted to know if anything could be done to improve safety at the intersection.
Rose contacted the Director of IDOT on Saturday and by Monday there was a promise the agency will take another look.
“They’re going to do a complete analysis of the entire intersection. Top to bottom,” said Rose.
“They going to come back and take another look at it,” according to Halbrook. “I think even the federal authorities may come and take a look at this. But it’s going to be awhile out before we get them here.”
Rose says it is important to have the federal agency come and provide an independent eye on what can be done at the intersection.