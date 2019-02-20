Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Democrats and some Republicans say Governor JB Pritzker set the right tone during his first budget address.
But one of his proposals to generate new revenue will be debated over the next several months and might be a tough sell. Pritzker proposed what he calls a “fair” tax. It’s also known as a progressive income tax.
Illinois currently taxes at a flat income rate. Under the “fair” tax rates would be similar to federal income taxes. Higher wage earners paying at a higher income tax rate. Lower earners paying a lower rate.
Republicans representing Decatur are not thrilled with the idea.
“We were just taxed another 32% a couple of years ago and now they want to turn around and tax us even more,” said State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur.
“I’m against any tax on working families,” State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “When you look at some of the rates that are proposed by previous Democrat general assemblies they would hit the middle class pretty hard.”
Democratic State Representative Sue Scherer is taking a wait and see approach. “I support it if, if it doesn’t hurt working families. Middle class families. The working poor. I want to see the numbers,” Scherer stated.
State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, points to other states using a progressive tax.
“Those states are growing,” Manar said. “Their economies are improving. Ours is stagnant.”
The legislature will try to piece together a budget before the end of May. The new fiscal year starts on July 1st.