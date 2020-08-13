DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Nine ethics reform proposals are being promoted by a coalition of Democratic House and Senate lawmakers in the wake of ongoing federal corruption investigations.
“The issue of general ethics reform has been illusive and we think it is time to act,” said Sen. Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill. “We think these nine things are reasonable measures that Democrats and Republicans can support, put them in place, they’ll be in place presumably for a very long time.
The nine proposals are being provided to the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform for consideration. Lawmakers are hoping to enact reform during the fall veto session. The nine proposals are:
1. Prohibit legislator-lobbyists
2. Stop the legislator-lobbyist revolving door
3. Better define who is a lobbyist
4. Fuller disclosure of outside income
5. Establish an official censure process
6. Measures to strengthen the office of Legislative Inspector General
7. End the exemption for General Assembly employees from the Human Rights Act
8. Establish term-limits for Legislative leaders
9. Establish a process for removal of leaders and committee chairs
