Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Veterans Day is Thursday and this week members of the Illinois House began exploring service gaps in veteran health care and mental health services.
Many veterans fall through the cracks because of homelessness or because of the stigma attached to seeking help for mental health issues. House members also expressed concerns about the state veterans’ homes being only half full due in part to staffing shortages. There have been additional concerns that staff shortages are hurting efforts to help the aging population of veterans.
Lawmakers are expected to address many of these issues when they return for the next legislative session in January.
