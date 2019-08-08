CHICAGO (WAND) – State lawmakers began taking testimony Thursday to determine whether wealthy parents have been gaming the system to obtain grants for their children going to college.
Lawmakers say wealthy, or higher income, parents are going to court to give-up guardianship of their children to relatives or friends. The children’s income is then used when applying for financial aid and grants that would normally be given to lower income individuals.
Last week in Decatur WAND News asked Governor JB Pritzker about the practice.
“To me this looks like fraud,” Pritzker told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “It’s unclear at this point whether people have specifically broken the law even though we all know that this is essentially fraud.”
During the hearing in Chicago State Representative Carol Ammons, (D) Champaign, pointed to how the practice was hurting disadvantaged students and their families.
“When a student who does not qualify for the aid manipulates the system and is awarded money there are students who are qualified for the aid that don’t receive it,” Ammons said.
State Representative Dan Caulkins, (D) Decatur, previously served on the board at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
“I think it’s absolutely deplorable,” Caulkins stated at his Decatur office. “There’s a company up in the suburbs that is helping families skirt the rules and it’s absolutely deplorable.”
The legislature is expected to hold additional hearings this fall. Governor Pritzker said he has asked the Illinois Attorney General to look into the situation. Southern Illinois University, Illinois State and Eastern Illinois University told lawmakers they have not detected similar practices at their facilities.