FREEPORT, Ill. (WAND) - Two lawmakers in Illinois are working to name part of U.S. 20 after fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
Jones-Story was killed last month when a driver lost control of his semi-truck and hit her while she was stopped inspecting another vehicle.
Representative Andrew Chesney (R) and Senator Brian Stewart (R) want to name U.S. Route 20 Westbound, just west on Illinois Route 75 in Stephenson County, as the “Trooper Brooke Jones-Story Memorial Highway.”
The driver of the semi-truck was arrested Thursday.