SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State lawmakers are modifying a college scholarship program to give public universities flexibility in how they spend the state's part of the funding.
The News Gazette reports the Aim High program is giving $25 million in matching funds for scholarships at state universities.
The goals is to keep students in Illinois and cut back on student loan debt.
The money is distributed based on enrollment. University of Illinois Urbana is getting the largest portion, $5 million.
The News Gazette states that originally, the legislation required schools to spend all of the state money every year or return it to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.
However, schools want to be able to keep the money, seeing as the scholarships are designed to be renewable for four years.
The House of Representatives agreed to a plan the Senate approved last month that will allow schools to carry over some of the scholarship money. It can only be used for the Aim High program.