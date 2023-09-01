DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The summer of 2023 is wrapping up after a series of bus crashes the past few months. The worst in Illinois was the July 12th crash of a Greyhound bus near Highland on Interstate-72, killing three people.
The bus, which was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis, slammed into three tractor-trailers at a rest stop. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating. They are looking at why the big rigs were parked on entrance ramps of a rest area. Bus occupant safety, potential driver fatigue and medical fitness are all being looked into. The NTSB investigation may take one to two years to complete.
A Greyhound bus crashed head-on into an SUV in Howard County, Maryland this week. The SUV was apparently traveling in the wrong direction and the driver was killed. Eighteen people on the bus were injured.
A school bus in Ohio collided with a minivan on August 22nd which had allegedly swerved over the center line forcing the bus driver onto the shoulder of the highway. When the vehicles crashed the bus went off of the road, down an embankment and flipped over onto its top. An 11-year-old student was ejected from the bus and killed and at least 25 others were injured. An Ohio lawmaker is now proposing a bill to require seat belts on school buses statewide.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
