SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure looking to combat construction industry wage theft has passed the General Assembly.
House Bill 5412 allows construction workers employed by a subcontractor who fails to pay them to seek remedy from the primary contractor. Commercial property owners or developers typically hire a primary (or general) contractor to oversee a project. That general contractor will hire and coordinate with subcontractors, such as those who specialize in painting, window installation, electrical and more, per a press release from lawmakers. Subtractors employ their own people to carry out their part of the project.
Should the bill be signed into law by the governor, if a subcontractor fails to pay an employee, ends up going bankrupt or can't pay an employee for any reason, the employee would be able to file a legal claim with the general contractor for unpaid wages and benefits. The bill requires the subcontractor to compensate the general contractor in this scenario.
“Unfortunately, people experience the very real burdens of wage theft when companies cheat their way out of paying out a paycheck,” said State Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). “This measure will not only ensure hardworking men and women are paid for their labor, but also incentivize general contractors to be better business partners with their subcontractors and have a vested interest in their success.”
Lawmakers said there are exemptions in the bill for residential rehab and small commercial projects. It does not include projects where a homeowner acts as their own general contractor.
There is also a statute of limitations in the bill for when complaints can be filed. It would create a task force that would look into innovative ways to bring bond reform to the construction industry.
The measure moved through the Senate on Friday after passing the state House in early March.
