SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers got their opportunity to question Illinois Department of Children and Family services about recent audit.
The review is required by law was enacted by Ta'Naja's Law, named in honor of 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, who was killed February 11, 2019. The child was in her mother and her mother's boyfriend's care at the time of her death. They both have been convicted of murder for her death. DCFS was involved in the child's life.
The audit found the required home safety checks the department must go through before children are returned was either rarely done or not recorded. Of the 195 instances where a home review should have been done and recorded, DCFS was able to provide 3 recorded instances of the checklist.
"Where is the plan to get back to the basics? I mean, the sad part is we are here because of Ta'Naja Barnes," said Senator Chapin Rose (R) 51st District.
When asked about the checklists, Director Marc Smith said the checklists are just one of many tools the department uses to return children to care, but later admitted that the department will do a better job at making sure they are recorded.
"I appreciate this audit. I appreciate outside systems looking at our work to keep us moving. But, I will not sign off on the concept that there hasn't been growth in this agency," he said.
The audit made 8 key findings and recommendations for the agency, citing a recurring theme of lack of available and easily found data. Additionally, there were multiple instances where the response from the agency revealed information in a different system or area of the department, which the state auditor's office said they were not made aware of.
To read the full audit, click here.
