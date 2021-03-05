WASHINGTON (WAND) – Democratic Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are introducing legislation to close a loophole that allows a gun sale to proceed if a background check is not completed after 72 hours, even if the gun buyer is not legally allowed to purchase a gun.
In a press release the senators pointed to the sale of a firearm to a shooter in the deadly attack at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. That mass shooting by white supremacist Dylan Roof, 21, killed nine African Americans in 2015. The measure would prohibit federally-licensed dealers from transferring the guns until a background check is completed. The measure is called the “No check, No sale” law.
The law will not impact sales in Illinois since the state already requires the background check to be completed before the firearm is transferred. But gun dealers like Dan Cooley at the Bullet Trap in Macon object to the measure as another attack on second amendment rights.
“There’s all sorts of laws out there. The skies the limit. We finally showed our true purpose. It’s not to protect kids. It’s not to do this or that to stop crime. It’s to get guns away from the American public,” Cooley told WAND News.
