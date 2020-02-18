ILLINOIS (WAND) - Lawmakers reacted Tuesday to the news of President Donald Trump commuting the sentence of a former Illinois governor.
The latest statement came from Republican U.S. Congressmen Darin LaHood (IL-18), John Shimkus (IL-15), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Mike Bost (IL-12).
"We are disappointed by the President’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence," the lawmakers said. "We believe he received an appropriate and fair sentence, which was the low-end of the federal sentencing guidelines for the gravity of his public corruption convictions. Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters. As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) agreed with colleagues on the other side of the political aisle.
“Former Governor Blagojevich betrayed the people of Illinois and engaged in a pattern of corrupt behavior for which he was held accountable and which cost him more than seven years of freedom," Durbin said. "At a time when corruption by elected officials is still in the headlines, Illinois and Washington should move quickly to establish stricter ethics requirements, including the full detailed disclosure of income, net worth, and income tax returns by all elected officials.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement posted to Facebook that Illinoisans "have endured far too much corruption", and added a message should be sent to politicians that corrupt practices won't be tolerated.
"President Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believe this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time," Pritzker said. "I’m committed to continuing to take clear and decisive steps this spring to prevent politicians from using their offices for personal gain, and I will continue to approach this work with that firm conviction."
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza made a comment on Twitter that the commutation is "no surprise" as "birds of a feather flock together".
