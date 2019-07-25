DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Diabetics are paying large amounts of money out of pocket for life saving insulin, and one lawmaker is looking at capping the price they must pay.
State Sen. Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, has legislation pending to cap the amount consumers will have to pay out-of-pocket at $100 for a 30-day supply.
“It’s wrong, it’s wrong. There is nothing right about this,” Manar told I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “It’s greed, on top of greed, on top of greed and it’s time we do something about it.”
The legislation comes as diabetics across the nation are facing the choice of paying bills or paying for their insulin. Senator Manar says he received one such call from a constituent.
“Picks up the phone and calls you and says I don’t know how I’m going to make my house payment because I want to keep my daughter alive,” Manar said. “That gets your attention.”
Many Americans are heading to Canada to purchase insulin where a vial goes for under $40 while U.S. consumers are paying hundreds of dollars for the same product. Canada regulates drug prices while the United States does not.