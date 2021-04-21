SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Statues and monuments on Illinois state property are under review by a committee of House lawmakers.
The committee was created by House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, who recently took over for Michael Madigan after he stepped down. In the first hearing, committee members talked about history and how it is written, told and portrayed in public spaces, according to The News-Gazette.
Rep. Mary Flowers, task force chair and the longest-serving Black lawmaker in the history of Illinois, said there are statues in the state that have signs of "white supremacy." She said that while history can't be erased, some statutes are reminders of the past, as well as white supremacy. She said these things to be eliminated because "that's not who we are today."
“I don't think that our committee is interested in destroying any monuments, statues, I want them to be placed elsewhere to be talked about so it would never happen again,” she said.
She added some statues "have been erected to honor people that have done some horrible things to other people."
One such statue would be that of Stephen A. Douglas, a slave owner and 19th century lawmaker. The state removed it from the Illinois Capitol lawn into storage in 2020.
In addition, a statue of slave owner and early Illinois settler Pierre Menard was removed from the Statehouse lawn.
Removals came after Madigan had asked the board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol in July to consider taking down portraits and a statuary of Douglas that were located in the Capitol area. The board unanimously voted on Aug. 19, 2020, to remove the statues.
The creation of the committee was applauded by Rep. Tim Butler, a Springfield Republican who is the task force's minority spokesperson. He said some monuments put up in past generations "certainly conflict with the values we hold today."
