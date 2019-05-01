Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Lawmakers have a short window to craft the states first capital bill in a decade.
AFL-CIO President, and former Decatur mayor, Mike Carrigan says, “Doing nothing can not be an option.” In addition to using a capital bill as a way to pay for roads, bridges and mass transit Carrigan wants to see “vertical” projects. The construction, repair and replacement of buildings across Illinois. “Schools, higher education (facilities), hospitals, veteran’s homes and many state facilities that provide vital services,” Carrigan said Wednesday at the Illinois State Capitol.
State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, backs the idea of a capital bill. Manar told reporters legislative leaders and the governor’s staff have been working for several weeks to come up with a bipartisan plan. All options for paying for the capital projects remain on the table including bonding, fee and tax increases. Among them are possible gas and liquor tax hikes.
Lawmakers face a May 31, 2019 deadline to get the measure passed.