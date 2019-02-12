CHICAGO (WAND) -A group of lawmakers and advocates are introducing two legislative proposals that they say will help modernize Illinois abortion law.
They said the first measure modernizes Illinois' 1975 abortion law which attaches criminal penalties for physicians providing abortions.
The second proposal would repeal Illinois' Parental Notice of Abortion Act.
The two bills will be introduced in Springfield this week.
Those speaking in support of the measures include State Senator Melinda Bush, State Senator Elgie Sims, State Representative Kelly Cassidy, State Representative Chris Welch, Representatives from the ACLU of Illinois, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and other advocates.