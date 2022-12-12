CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - State officials came together in Chicago to discuss the bill and what it could mean for the future of Illinois.
“Hundreds of therapists, counselors, and social workers supported those experiencing trauma the days, and weeks, and months from what they witnessed during and after the shooting in a way that every single community in the state of Illinois should respond and receive that type of trauma support but sadly does not,” said State Representative Bob Morgan.
The Illinois Sheriff' Association has opposed the bill saying it is an infringement on the rights of citizens to legally possess weapons.
In addition to banning certain weapons, the bill would also raise the legal age of gun ownership, and allow prosecutors to seek the revocation of gun ownership from those that trigger red flag laws.
