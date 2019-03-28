Illinois State Capitol

Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Illinois leaders in the General Assembly will meet Thursday to discuss the impact of Illinois' current tax structure and the need for a fair tax.

Governor JB Pritzker has proposed a fair tax structure to provide tax relief or stability for 97 percent of Illinoisans while raising taxes only on the top 3 percent.

Lawmakers say they will discuss the negative impact of what they call an outdated tax structure in Illinois.

The following lawmakers will meet at noon:

  • Senator Toi Hutchinson (D-Olympia Fields)
  • Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill)
  • Senator Heather Steans (D-Chicago)
  • Senator Don Harmon (D-Oak Park)
  • Representative Robert Martwick (D-Chicago)
  • Representative Arthur Turner (D-Chicago)
  • Representative Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside)