SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Illinois leaders in the General Assembly will meet Thursday to discuss the impact of Illinois' current tax structure and the need for a fair tax.
Governor JB Pritzker has proposed a fair tax structure to provide tax relief or stability for 97 percent of Illinoisans while raising taxes only on the top 3 percent.
Lawmakers say they will discuss the negative impact of what they call an outdated tax structure in Illinois.
The following lawmakers will meet at noon:
- Senator Toi Hutchinson (D-Olympia Fields)
- Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill)
- Senator Heather Steans (D-Chicago)
- Senator Don Harmon (D-Oak Park)
- Representative Robert Martwick (D-Chicago)
- Representative Arthur Turner (D-Chicago)
- Representative Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside)