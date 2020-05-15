SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield in a few days and at the top of the agenda is the state budget.
Although lawmakers have not been in session work has been underway for the past two months to craft a new budget according to State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill.
“We have met pretty much every day since the second week of March. The senate Republicans and the senate Democrats,” Manar told WAND News. “We’re trying to keep the momentum going because this year we’re operating off of a bipartisan budget that we passed last year. So, we’re hoping that come next week we can have another bipartisan budget.”
Senator Manar says there will have to be budget cuts. But the Senator hopes to avoid cuts to education.
“We have to preserve that funding. I’m not willing to cut public schools regardless of the monumental task we have ahead of us in balancing the budget, Manar said.
The new budget for the 2021 fiscal year starts July 1, 2020.
