Macon, Ill (WAND) – It may take awhile but gun buyers could eventually see higher prices for firearms due to a newly settled lawsuit.
Bankrupt Remington has agreed to a $73 million settlement with relatives of nine kids killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The payment will be covered by four insurance companies. But it’s feared higher insurance rates will now be on the way for other gunmakers, distributors and gun shops.
“It’s got far reaching ramifications. Probably some we can’t even see at this point,” said Dan Cooley of The Bullet Trap in Macon. “As these increased insurance rates take hold they’ll pass it along. Every time you sue somebody it’s the end user that ends up paying for it.”
Remington, which sold off its assets in 2020, made a model of an AR-15 that was used in the Sandy Hook massacre which killed 20 children and several adults. Plaintiffs successfully argued that Remington marketed its products to young men. Remington tried to stop the lawsuit but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 it could go forward. The settlement came this week.
