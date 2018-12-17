(WAND) – A “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star has filed a lawsuit against the makers of the video game “Fortnite”.
NBC Philadelphia reports Alfonso Ribeiro – known to fans of the show as Carlton Banks – is claiming “Fortnite” creator Epic Games stole Carlton’s iconic dance move from the show and put it in the game as something called an emote. The emote in the game, which players can buy and use, is labeled as “Fresh”.
Attorney David Hecht told the station Epic Games should have asked permission first and added that Ribeiro wants “his fair and reasonable share of profits”. He says the actor also wants “Fortnite” to stop including the dance in the game.
Ribeiro also filed a copyright infringement lawsuit for an emote similar to what can be seen in “Fortnite” against the creators of NBA 2K (Take Two Interactive and Visual Concepts). Exact damages Ribeiro wants are unknown.
A lawsuit Hecht is filing on behalf of Russell Horning (“Backpack Kid”) is claiming Epic used his “flossing” dance. Rapper 2 Milly has sued over claims involving his “Milly Rock” dance as well.
NBC 4 New York says it has asked Epic Games for a comment on the lawsuits.