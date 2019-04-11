PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – A woman’s lawsuit claims a hospital pressured her into having an abortion after its error damaged the health of her baby.
WEEK reports Reneizha Morris found out she was pregnant after visiting UnityPoint Health Methodist for treatment related to a medication problem. Routine testing revealed the pregnancy, and a Nov. 6, 2017 sonogram showed a healthy 7-week-old baby.
Morris’ lawsuit claims there was a communication issue at the hospital that led to Morris getting a Methotrexate injection. Methotrexate can cause birth defects if a pregnant woman receives it.
The suit say Morris talked with hospital physicians and a risk manager about the risks of possible birth defects but didn’t want to lose the child. She left a Peoria abortion clinic on Nov. 29 after seeing an ultrasound of the baby.
Morris felt pressured, according to the lawsuit, after the risk manager repeatedly called her family. She was offered a $2,000 consultation at Planned Parenthood in Chicago and had the abortion on Dec. 15, 2017.
Those later calls from the risk manager did not become part of medical records, according to Morris’ attorneys.
“This case has one of the ugliest fact patterns I have ever seen,” a statement from Morris family attorney Thomas R. Mulroy III said. “A perfectly healthy fetus was given a deadly injection based on reckless communication. The hospital administration knew full well they would have been legally responsible for the considerable healthcare costs associated with the baby’s birth injury. The hospital purely had their own interests in mind and failed to take Reneizha’s wishes into consideration.”
UnityPoint told WEEK it will not comment on pending litigation.