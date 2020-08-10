SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys representing Commonwealth Edison customers want damages of "at least" $450 million to be paid to those affected in an alleged bribery scandal.
ComEd, the largest utility provider in Illinois, had admitted to arranging jobs and payments for associates of an elected official for almost a decade. Court filings referred to this official as "Public Official A" and went on to call that person "Speaker of the Illinois House and the longest serving member of the House of Representatives", which would be Michael Madigan.
The suit filed Monday said "bribes" allegedly funneled to through contractors to Madigan's colleagues and friends totaled over $1.3 million from 2011 to 2019, with the funds meant to try to influence Madigan to pass legislation favorable to ComEd and kill bills that would hurt it.
The company agreed to pay $200 million to resolve the federal investigation into this alleged scandal. Click here to learn more about the investigation.
The suit wants the $450 more to be split between the people affected. It also seeks to keep Madigan from taking part in legislative activity involving ComEd and parent company Exelon, along with his removal from the position of chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.
The full lawsuit is attached to this story in a PDF document.
