TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Lawsuits have been filed over the new Harvest Ridge Wind Farm which is under construction in Douglas County.
The News Gazette reports the Longview Village Board voted to file suit against EDP Renewables North America, Broadlands Wind Farm LLC, Douglas County, the Douglas County Board and individual board members.
Another suit has been filed in Douglas County Court by more than 50 people against the same defendants.
The village's suit is based on the wind turbines being placed within the one and a half mile jurisdiction of the community.
The accusation is that at least seven of the 48 planned turbines fall within that distance of the village limits.
The board said they are worried about the village's water, because turbines will be three-quarters of a mile away from the water facility.
Construction on the wind farm began earlier in July. Electricity will start flowing by December.
Construction on the farm will employ about 250 people. Once it is done, the wind farm will employ eight to ten people.