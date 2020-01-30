URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two men who were arrested for a 2018 house party have filed a lawsuit against the city of Urbana and its police officers in federal court, saying they fabricated eyewitness identification.
Quintin Brown, 28 and Wayne Colson, 24, claim they were unlawfully jailed for nearly a year in connection to an alleged holdup at a house party in Urbana, according to the News-Gazette. As a result, two women were hit by gunfire.
Prosecutors dropped the charges against Brown on Jan. 22, 2019 and against Colson on Feb. 11, 2019. The incident happened on Jan. 21, 2018. A third suspect also had their charges dropped.
According to the attorney for the men, officers fabricated an eyewitness to the case. However, when it came time for them to testify, they would not cooperate with the State’s Attorney’s Office.
One of the two woman shot during the party also field a lawsuit. Chelsey Russell said she is suing Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The house doesn't have a certified chapter house on the university’s campus. However, Russell said they hosted the Jan. 21, 2018 house party at a rental house.
Her lawsuit claims the fraternity was negligent in advertising the house party to the public. They also did not have a professional security guard at the event.
In 2011, a party also hosted by Phi Beta Sigma led to three people being injured after a shooting.