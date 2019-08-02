URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The remains of murdered UI scholar Yingying Zhang could be in a Vermilion County landfill, lawyers for the family are saying.
The potentially massive break was confirmed to WAND News Friday morning.
Steve Beckett with Beckett Law Office in Urbana said he learned this information through the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The office told Beckett the defense team for convicted killer Brendt Christensen disclosed this information as a part of an immunity agreement.
There is one landfill in Danville. It is unclear at this time whether police have already searched that area for Zhang's remains.
Christensen was convicted in federal court of kidnapping the visiting Chinese UI scholar from campus two years ago and killing her.
He received life in prison after the jury that convicted him could not agree on the death penalty.
A press conference with more details is planned for 3 p.m. in Urbana.
WAND News will have a crew there and coverage throughout the day.