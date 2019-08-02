yingying

This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Lawyers for Brendt Christensen, an ex-University of Illinois student accused of killing Zhang say school counselors didn't offer him adequate care when he sought help for homicidal thoughts months before Zhang went missing. In a filing unsealed this week, Christensen's attorneys said he told campus counselors he'd been "ruminating" about committing murder but that his treatment by counselors had been substandard. Prosecutors say that claim would be inaccurate and irrelevant. A Tuesday, April 9, 2019, statement from the Champaign-based school says counseling center staff are trained to provide care "consistent with the best practices in mental health care nationally." (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP File)

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The remains of murdered UI scholar Yingying Zhang could be in a Vermilion County landfill, lawyers for the family are saying.

The potentially massive break was confirmed to WAND News Friday morning.

Steve Beckett with Beckett Law Office in Urbana said he learned this information through the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The office told Beckett the defense team for convicted killer Brendt Christensen disclosed this information as a part of an immunity agreement.

There is one landfill in Danville. It is unclear at this time whether police have already searched that area for Zhang's remains.

Christensen was convicted in federal court of kidnapping the visiting Chinese UI scholar from campus two years ago and killing her.

He received life in prison after the jury that convicted him could not agree on the death penalty.

A press conference with more details is planned for 3 p.m. in Urbana.

WAND News will have a crew there and coverage throughout the day.