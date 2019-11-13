EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Layoffs have been announced for some staff members of the Edgar County Jail in Paris.
WAND News has learned four corrections officers will be laid off as result of the jail's closure at the end of the month. That's according to County Board Chairman Jeff Voigt.
Voigt says one corrections officer will stay on-staff. Inmates will be able to be housed at the facility during the day as they're waiting for court hearings. Other Sheriff's Office operations and 9-1-1 dispatch will continue out of the Edgar County Jail building.
Voigt says the process has already started to re-locate inmates to other area jails. Jail officials hope to have this process wrapped up by Thanksgiving week.
Voigt says the jail is set to close Nov. 30. That's when the current insurance policy on the building runs out. The jail's insurance company will no longer cover housing inmates overnight.