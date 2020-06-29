DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After a recent shooting in Decatur, local leaders and activists called on community members to put the guns down.
On Saturday, dozens gathered in Hess Park for a march for victims of gun violence and a balloon release memorial. Elijah England, co-organizer, said people there heard testimonies from Hearts of Angles, a group of mothers whose children died from gun violence.
"To be there for their kids that they lost to this issue, so it was good to see them and it was very emotional - very heartbreaking because it shouldn't be this way, they shouldn't have to be out there like this," England said.
On Saturday evening, just hours after the march, a person was shot on East Moore Street. Decatur activists and city leaders said it was frustrating when they heard.
"It was very frustrating and very disrespectful to us," said England.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said the department has responded to more shootings this summer than last. He explained it's been one of the department's major goals in the past two years to decrease the number of guns on the street and decrease the number of shootings.
"We want the south side to be as safe as north side and east side to be as safe as the west side, and there is no way we can do that if these people (don't) put their guns down and quit shooting each other."
Activists in Decatur said they will continue to hold rallies and demonstrations, because their goal is to educate and make the community aware of the issues arising in the city.
"All we are asking for is your support so that we can get out into this community and preach and teach to these kids and teach the future generation that guns do nothing but hurt people, you know it's just pure violence - there's no need for it and there is no expectation for it - it's just pure violence," said England.
Pain2Peace said they plan to hold another march in July. To learn more about the group, follow its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.