(WAND) - Oct. 11 marked National Coming Out Day.
The holiday is celebrated each year, since 1988, remembering the 1987 march on Washington for gay and lesbian rights.
Local LGBTQ advocates told WAND News each person’s coming out story is unique and should be celebrated.
"I am who I am. I was involved, and am still involved in many organizations. I didn't try to hide who I am, but I didn't go out and wave flags,” Jim Barr, president of the Coalition of Rainbow Alliances explained about his own coming out story.
But for others, coming out can be a life changing moment. That’s why Barr now works as an advocate, supporting LBGTQ people at all stages of life, with the Coalition of Rainbow Alliances (CORAL) and Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG).
"To let them know that they're not the only ones out there who are walking in these shoes. But there are many people that are walking in the same shoes - many that have come before them,” Barr said.
Barr told WAND News it’s important to remember those LGBTQ advocates who paved the way for gay rights.
"People of my generation are getting older, obviously, so it's important to let the younger generation know not only the history of the LGBTQ movement, but also the importance of coming out and what it means to other people,” Barr explained.
Barr said even in 2021, the fight isn’t over.
"If we don't stand together and if we don't fight for our rights and the rights of others, then we've lost it all,” Barr said.
