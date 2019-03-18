FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- Central Illinois leaders and advocates laid out their infrastructure needs for lawmakers Monday at the latest senate hearing in preparation for a new capital bill.
Lawmakers on the Senate Transportation and Appropriation Committees pressed those testifying for suggestions on how to pay for improvements to roads, bridges, parks, schools and more.
Transportation chair Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, asked Decatur and Macon County leaders whether they would support a gas tax increase to pay for infrastructure projects. He pressed Ryan McCrady of the Economic Development Corporation on the matter:
Sandoval: “I can’t fathom business people sitting in a room since 2009, trying to figure out how to pay for the capital. That I can’t understand.”
McCrady: “It’s not something we spend a lot of time talking about, the capital bill.”
Sandoval: “You just talk about needs? The great things you’d like to have?”
McCrady: “We talk about bringing businesses to this community.”
Sandoval also asked Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe if she would support a tax on plastic bags.
“I can understand the need for a plastic bag tax, and if it would help the environment, it would cut down on litter, there are a number of things it would do,” Moore Wolfe said, adding community groups use plastic bags to make mats for homeless people.
The chair also asked Macon County Board Chair Kevin Greenfield if he would support higher requirements for minority hiring on public projects.
“Senator, one problem we have here in Decatur is there are not a lot of minority contractors,” Greenfield said. “The ones we have, I’m 100 percent in favor of using, but I can tell you, to bring someone from out of town to do our work, I’d rather use local people.”
Some local leaders said they could support an increase in the state gas tax provided local communities receive their fair share of the money generated.
The materials presented at the hearing are to be posted here.