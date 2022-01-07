DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders in Macon County are sounding the alarm - the worst of the pandemic is here now.
Hospital leaders are now pleading with the public to get vaccinated and wear a mask.
"Right now we are at what I would consider bed capacity as well as physical capacity for staff," Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital, told WAND News Friday.
Across Central Illinois, hospitals are full.
"We had 260 ICU beds across the entire state. Not just to take care of you and your family and friends if you have COVID-19, but anything else. If you get into a car accident, have a heart attack. It is imperative that we have space," public health administrator for Macon County's Health Department, Brandi Binkley, said.
Hospitals have worked to increase capacity by getting help from the state, travel nurses and redirecting their own staff, but it might not be enough.
"There are not enough hands to take care of the work that is needing to be done," Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, said in a press conference Friday.
Decatur hospitals are asking you to go to urgent care or your primary care doctor if you can, and reserve ER space for true emergencies.
"We're seeing unprecedented numbers right now and preserving resources for the sickest of our patients is absolutely critical," Early explained.
Hospitals report it's mostly unvaccinated Illinoisans filling up their beds. HSHS St. Mary's reports 76% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and 80% of ICU patients have never received their vaccine shot.
"We want people to have less severe symptoms. So the more individuals who can get vaccinated, the less demand it would place on the health care system," Dr. Dana Ray, chief medical officer for Crossing Healthcare, added.
Officials are now warning if more people don't get vaccinated and mask up, drastic steps may have to be taken.
"We've got the public safety to worry about, and unfortunately if people aren't willing to do it themselves, we may have to help do it for them," Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said.
Hospitals are also delaying elective surgeries. Officials ask residents use testing sites, not the ER, to screen for COVID-19, unless someone has severe symptoms.
