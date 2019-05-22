DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Fairview Family Aquatic Center will not be opening Memorial Day weekend as planned.
Crews are working to find and repair a leak in the pool.
A water line break under the concrete in the zero depth area caused the leak.
When the crew finds the leak, they will have to determine the extent of damage and cost of repairs.
There is no new opening date set yet, until more is known about the repair timeline.
Updates will be posted on the Park District and Fairview Family Aquatics Center Facebook pages and at www.decaturparks.org.