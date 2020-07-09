Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.