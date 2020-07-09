SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic lanes are blocked along I-55 in response to a crash.
Authorities with Illinois State Police District 9 said the crash is on I-55 northbound at mile post 80. In a 4:36 p.m. update, troopers said the left lane has reopened.
ISP is diverting traffic from the scene at exit 80.
Drivers should choose an alternate route.
