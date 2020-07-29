CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Legendary Fighting Illini basketball coach and ambassador Lou Henson passed away Saturday.
Henson passed peacefully at his home in Champaign. He was 88 years old.
The Henson family announced his passing Wednesday.
Henson was a Hall of Fame coach. He retired as the all-time leader in victories at both the University of Illinois with 423 wins and New Mexico State with 289 wins.
Henson was born Jan. 10, 1932.
A private graveside service was held with family members in Champaign Wednesday.
