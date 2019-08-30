MANTENO, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs has announced a resident at the Manteno's Veterans' Home has Legionnaire's Disease.
The facility is currently working on its response plan with its water management system: increasing security for the entire facility.
The resident is being treated and is in stable condition.
The acting director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs says “Our staff has taken swift action. We will continue to monitor this case and be diligent in our efforts to communicate with our resident heroes, their families, and our valued staff.”
The water system has been flushed aggressively, and the resident’s sink, the ice machine, and the community shower in the resident’s wing have been taken out of service as a precaution in accordance with IHVM’s water management plan. Further water testing has been ordered in addition to IVHM’s regular water testing, and the home has instituted extra vital signs checks on all residents.
All families have been made aware of the outbreak at this time.
Last year Illinois had 512 cases of Legionnaires' disease statewide. So far 2019 has seen 251 cases.