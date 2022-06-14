(WAND) - U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (R-IL) and Jake LaTurner (R-KS) have introduced two pieces of legislation to implement work requirements for unemployed, able-bodied childless adults who are participating in Medicaid or the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP).
The legislation requires those people to work or volunteer no less than 20 hours per week to remain eligible for the federal social welfare programs.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats created a culture of idleness and dependency, as evidenced by the 11.4 million jobs open in this country, 11 million work ready adults that could fill those jobs, and billions of dollars in increased spending,” said Rep. Davis. “If families have any chance at keeping up with skyrocketing inflation, which is raging above 8 percent, we have to incentivize work – and that starts with requiring able-bodied SNAP and Medicaid recipients to join, or rejoin, the workforce. I’m proud to join my colleague Rep. LaTurner in introducing this legislation. With smart reforms to federal programs, we can create jobs, grow our economy, and be better stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
"Government handouts during the pandemic incentivized Americans to stay home from their jobs, and now businesses across our country are in desperate need of employees to stay afloat," said Rep. LaTurner. "I'm proud to support the America Works Act of 2022 to help encourage able-bodied adults to re-enter the workforce and end their reliance on taxpayer-funded federal assistance."
H.R. 8004, the America Works Act of 2022 reinstates work requirements for Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) requiring childless adults, unless exempted, to work or participate in work-related training or education, for at least 20 hours per week in order to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Davis is the lead sponsor of this legislation.
H.R. 8014, the Jobs and Opportunities for Medicaid Act would impose a Medicaid work requirement directing all able-bodied adults to work or volunteer for no less than 20 hours per week. LaTurner is the lead sponsor of this legislation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.