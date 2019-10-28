SPRINGFIELD, Ill.(WAND) - The Illinois Coalition for Higher Education in Prison is working to make brighter futures for people who are behind bars.
IL-CHEP hosted a conference in the capital city, where the organization hoped to worked with legislators to implement change.
The Director of the Education Justice Project at the University of Illinois, Rebecca Ginsburg, said IL-CHEP is advocating for many new policies, such as creating transfer holds for people in college programs, a different appeals process when publications are denies and making it so all inmates are allowed to keep books inside their cells.
"There's so many ways in which higher education changes people," Ginsburg said. "They feel accepted, feel as if they have a role to play in our society. That can only be a social good."
Ginsburg said concerns for education in prisons grew after Danville Correctional banned books back in July. She said IL-CHEP pushed back in the form of a campaign.
"It's called Freedom to Learn Campaign," Ginsburg said. "It was a direct response to the banning of 200 books on race, racial struggle and black history."
Inmates like Oscar Parham said taking college courses made him feel a sense of purpose and a sense of hope.
"It brought a lot of healing," Parham said. "I believe educational programs bring healing to prisoners."
Parham was convicted of a crime when he was just 18 years old and was given a natural life sentence.
"I just got out on Aug. 5, this year," Parham said. "I did 30 years."
For Parham, the education didn't stop after he was released.
"I'm in North Park Theological Seminary as a master's degree student," Parham said. "There's a lot of good guys in prison that will come out and do the right thing, if they have the right support."