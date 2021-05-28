ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois General Assembly has approved new legislative redistricting maps, which will now go to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
This comes after Senate Democrats approved the maps earlier Friday. The maps, which will governor Illinois General Assembly elections for the next decade, have seen opposition from state Republicans and some Democratic-leaning community groups.
Republicans are encouraging the governor to veto the maps, saying he needs to live up to a campaign pledge to veto a map created by politicians. Pritzker has changed his stance on that and says he will veto an "unfair" map.
The maps were approved 41-18 in the Senate and passed the state House after 6 p.m. Friday.
Draft versions of the maps were released by state Democrats earlier in May.
More to come.
