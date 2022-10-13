Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Go to a restaurant tonight, and use your credit card, your eatery will be charged a credit card swipe fee. It’s a fee Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, wants reduced through increased competition.
“What I’m trying to do is to make sure we have competition in this business so that retailers and customers have a fighting chance,” Durbin told WAND News.
Durbin’s effort has bipartisan support and could come up for a vote this year. In simple terms, it will give merchants such as restaurants and small businesses the ability to use alternative credit cards networks, other than Visa and Mastercard, to process credit card fees that typically run around two-percent. Some restaurants are passing on the swipe fees to their customers.
“Visa and Mastercard hate my idea like the devil hates holy water,” Durbin said. “The notion that someone would question what they’re going to charge local restaurants and local shops is beyond them.”
Banks, credit unions and credit card companies oppose Durbin’s efforts saying it will hurt efforts to stop fraud and impact customer reward programs.
