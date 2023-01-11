FILE - Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, discusses a settlement between business and labor to eliminate a $1.8 billion debt in the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund on Nov. 29, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois' new Legislature got underway Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with pledges of selflessness laden with the symbolism of America's Civil War president, the wisdom of a recently departed mother and a young son and the Hebrew word that Moses used to answer God's call to lead the Exodus. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)