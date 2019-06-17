CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University is offering summer camps for kids including LEGO and Robotics Camp and a Fashion & Design Day Camp.
The camps are for kids ages 10 to 18.
There are also two residential camps geared towards high school students, Fashion, Design & Merchandising and Summer Art Camp.
LEGO Advanced Robotics runs from June 17 through June 20 and is for ages 10 to 12.
Students will design robots in order to complete several different challenges.
Intermediate Engineering LEGO Camp runs from June 24 through June 27. It is for ages 8 through 10.
LEGO WeDo Robotics Camp runs from July 8 through July 11. It is for ages 8 to 10.
Introduction to LEGO EV3 Robotics runs from July 15 through July 18. It is for ages 9 through 12.
Participants will build and program LEGO EV3 robots to move, sing, and dance, while also incorporating sensors to give the robot intelligence to make decisions.
Beginning Engineering LEGO Camps run from July 15 through July 18 for ages 6 through 8.
Campers can design and build exciting projects with LEGO construction materials. They will work with levers, gears, pulleys, and wheels to make cars, catapults, and more. There will be time for both individual creative challenges and team projects.
For pricing and other info on LEGO camps, click HERE.
Summer Art Camp will be June 23 through June 29 for high school students.
Camp-goers will learn new art media and techniques as well as experience campus life in EIU residence halls.
Intro to Fashion Design will be for kids between 4th and 8th grads. It will run June 24 through June 27.
Participants will learn about basic hand and machine sewing skills, use and maintenance of a sewing machine, and work on an up-cycling design project (making something old new again).
Fashion Design Camp is for high school students. It will run from July 7 through July 12.
Attendees will make canvas tote bags as well as screen prints. In addition to photo manipulation and editing lessons, there will also be fashion photography shoot and instruction in flat patterning. Attendees will take a day trip to Joann's Fabric and complete one full-size design during their time at Fashion Design Camp.
For more information on the fashion camps, click HERE.
For more into on EIU Youth Programs, click HERE.