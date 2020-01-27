MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A food company with a factory located in Mattoon has been sold, its owners announced.
Conagra Brands Inc. has sold Lender’s Bagels to Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., which is a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo – a company located in Mexico City. A press release from Conagra said the divestiture includes “the Lender’s brand and related intellectual property, the production facility in Mattoon, Ill., and inventory”.
The Mattoon factory can be found at 3801 DeWitt Ave.
Forbes reported Conagra gained control of the Lender’s brand in a $10.9 billion purchase of Pinnacle Foods, which occurred in 2018. Conagra CFO David Marberger expects the company to close the Lender’s sale in the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, the publication said.
Bimbo Bakeries is headquartered in Horsham, Pa. More information about the company can be found online here.