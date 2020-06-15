DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Beautify Decatur Coalition 10th Annual Let’s Keep Decatur BEE-UTIFUL business contest, which takes place every year in June, has been rescheduled until September 2020 due to COVID-19.
The goal of the contest is to highlight and reward businesses that have a welcoming presence and to encourage all Decatur businesses to develop an attractive front to the public.
The Beautify Decatur Coalition is an all-volunteer group focused on keeping the Decatur community maintained, beautiful, and clean.
For more information, visit www.beautifydecatur.com.
