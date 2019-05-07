SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is announcing its lineup of international, national, regional and local artists.
The musicians will perform on the vacant block north of the Illinois Governor's Mansion each Thursday at 6 p.m., starting May 30 to August 1.
"We believe very strongly in the correlation between access to the arts and better communities," said Brian Ray, PNC regional president of Central Illinois. "Bringing this music series to downtown Springfield will allow our neighborhoods to come together, on a weekly basis, and celebrate a diverse and culturally rich experience."
Springfield won a matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation after a nationwide vote.
The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series will present a total of ten free, family-friendly concerts on the "Y Block."
The first performer on May 30 is gospel artist Damon Mitchell, a singer, pianist and songwriter from Madison, Illinois. The opening act will be Ntegrity, who calls himself a "spiritual hip hop" artist.
Other artists scheduled to perform are The Skatalites on June 6, the backup band for Bob Marley, Oro Solido on June 20, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band from New Orleans on July 11, and Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland on August 1.
