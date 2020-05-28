SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This concert series is about bringing all of Springfield together, and we’ll put on an amazing series at the Y Block when we can once again gather in large groups safely,” said Lisa Clemmons Stott, Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc., one of the partner organizations.
Scott Troehler, President of the Board of Directors of the Downtown Springfield HeritageFoundation, added, “This decision did not come easily, as it impacts many people in our community,including our dedicated volunteers and crew, artists, presenting partners, community partners,vendors and sponsors, in addition to the thousands of friends, families and neighbors who were looking forward to free Levitt AMP concerts on the Y Block this summer.”
Springfield will be featured in the National Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series, taking place online from June 1 to August 28, with concerts airing twice a week.
The Springfield-based trio The Deep Hollow will be Springfield’s featured musicians in the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series (air date, July 24).
Springfield’s organizing committee is working on putting together its application for a Levitt Foundation 2020 bridge grant created in response to the pandemic.
The grants of $5,000 can be used by Levitt AMP communities to keep building community in 2020.
“While for now the show must not go on, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to gather safely once again to experience the joy of free, live music in the heart of our town,” said Sheila Walk,Executive Director of the Springfield Area Arts Council.
