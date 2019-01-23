DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former Eisenhower High School basketball star will get to finish his education before his sentencing for drug charges.
Lewis Jackson was told by a judge he can finish his master's degree before sentencing.
Jackson had pleaded for time to complete his graduate degree in technology leadership and innovation, the News Gazette reports.
He is due to graduate May 11 from Purdue University.
A judge put his sentencing off until May 23.
Jackson pleaded not guilty to charges of manufacture/delivery of heroin and possession of the drug.
He was arrested June 17, 2017 following a traffic stop on Interstate 72 near Decatur.
Police said Jackson was transporting more than 70 grams of heroin and also had more than 8 grams of cannabis and two Xanax pills on him.
In December 2017, a judge granted a delay and allowed Jackson to travel out of the country because he had the chance to play pro basketball in Germany.